Two Isle of Wight women join others born in 1950s to take part in silent protest in Westminster

‘1950’s Women are Revolting’ was the title of the silent protest by women born in the 1950s (WASPI) on Tuesday in London, which saw two Islanders taking part

WASPI protest

On Tuesday this week (11th February) Islanders Cathy Elobeid and Dorothy Gregory made their way to London to meet with a small group of women from all over the UK affected by the way the Government has introduced changes to State Pensions .

Silent protest
A silent protest by the small group (around 40) of women born in the 1950s (WASPI) was planned at The Millicent Fawcett statue in Parliament Square. However, Cathy explained that when they arrived, they were greeted by four fully-loaded police mini buses.

A memorial service was held at the foot of the statue for the 90,001 women born in the 1950s, but not living long enough to claim their state pension, and then purple, green and white ribbons were tied to the bushes behind the statue.

Click on images and step through to see all

The Millicent Fawcett statue in Parliament Square by Cathy Elobeid
The Millicent Fawcett statue in Parliament Square
1950s-born women meet at the Millicent Fawcett statue in Parliament Square by Cathy Elobeid
1950s-born women meet at the Millicent Fawcett statu
Tribute laid at the Millicent Fawcett statue by Cathy Elobeid
Tribute laid at the Millicent Fawcett statue

Cathy told OnTheWight,

“The police asked ‘where are the rest of you?’ Apparently they’d been told to expect 100s of us.”

Four vans of police were waiting for 1950s-born women by Cathy Elobeid
You lied to us banner by Cathy Elobeid

Gained entry to DWP
She went on to say

“We were followed to the public facilities and on to Caxton House, the headquarters of the Department for Work and Pensions.

“A few of us managed to gain entry though the first doors, but couldn’t get through to the reception area because security locked them.

“In the scuffle the GS4 supervisor pushed a 65-year-old to the ground. Potentially risking some of us being crushed.

“The police put themselves between those of us in the middle. Allowing recovery of us in the entrance.”

1950s-born women protest at DWP offices by Cathy Elobeid
1950s-born women protest at DWP offices by Cathy Elobeid
1950s-born women protest at DWP offices by Cathy Elobeid
1950s-born women protest at DWP offices by Cathy Elobeid

Cathy went on to add,

“20-30 women stood on the pavement, in the bitterly cold wind for three hours, while about 12 of us sat on the floor of the entrance. Eventually we struggled to our feet and walked to Downing Street.

“Having picked our memorial ribbons up from Parliament Square, which had been scattered to the ground, we tied them to the railings at the entrance – watched on by armed security officers.

“Our five hours of peaceful protest was over. We said our goodbyes to strangers who are now firm friends and separated to make our separate journeys home.”

1950s-born women protest at DWP offices by Cathy Elobeid
Memorial ribbons by Cathy Elobeid

Thursday, 13th February, 2020

By

