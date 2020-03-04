Boris Johnson ‘confirmed commitment’ to Island Deal say Conservative councillors

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed his commitment to an Island Deal.

Mr Johnson gave the assurance to a delegation of Isle of Wight councillors who attended the Conservative Councillors’ Association (CCA) conference, in Hinkley, Leicestershire, at the weekend.

Led by Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, the delegation met a number of senior government ministers including secretary of state for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, housing minister Chris Pincher and business secretary, Alok Sharma.

Councillor Stewart said Mr Pincher agreed to meet with him to discuss further the Island’s housing needs and Island Plan submission.

Cllr Stewart said,

“This was a great opportunity for Island councillors to engage directly with senior government ministers on a range of important issues affecting the Island. “We received some very positive assurances and offers of further dialogue on matters such as our Island Deal, developing our Island Plan and addressing our housing needs. “The conversation included the nationwide challenge of providing the right homes in the right places — particularly affordable housing and homes for key workers ideally in ‘brown belt’ development locations such as Camp Hill or in towns in need of reinvigoration, such as Newport. “In addition, the business minister offered to come to the Island to look at our efforts on business development and our drive to support delivery of fibre broadband and create ‘Gigabit Island’.”

Seven councillors attended

Councillor Stewart was accompanied to the conference by councillors Clare Mosdell, Ian Ward, Wayne Whittle, Paul Brading, Chris Quirk and Vanessa Churchman.

They were able to network with councillors from across the country to discuss a range of matters affecting local authorities.

News shared by the Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh