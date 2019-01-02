Umbrella Tree: Supporters invited to epiphany event

Campaigners tell OnTheWight they are still waiting to hear from Island Roads as to whether they will allow the group to take on responsibility for the iconic Umbrella Tree in East Cowes.
Friends of the Umbrella Tree say they have everything in place to take on responsibility for 100+ year old Weeping Ash tree, which they want to see live out its remaining life.
Epiphany event
In the meantime, they are planning another get-together around the tree on Sunday 6th January at 3pm. They ask those planning to take part to take instruments to sing and play.
Bev Webster says,
“Let’s hope it is well attended.”
Precious to the community
Following a lantern vigil before Christmas, Friends of the Umbrella Tree said,
“We hope this sends a clear message to Council and Island Roads alike that this iconic Tree deserves to live out its full life span which – according to a recent report – could be at least 25 more years.
“We have offered to take over care of the Tree, secured insurance, as well as scaffolding and we now count on the goodwill of our representatives to help preserve a tree precious to the people of East Cowes and surroundings.”
Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019 8:45am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m1H
Filed under: East Cowes, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓