Umbrella Tree: Supporters invited to epiphany event

Campaigners tell OnTheWight they are still waiting to hear from Island Roads as to whether they will allow the group to take on responsibility for the iconic Umbrella Tree in East Cowes.

Friends of the Umbrella Tree say they have everything in place to take on responsibility for 100+ year old Weeping Ash tree, which they want to see live out its remaining life.

Epiphany event

In the meantime, they are planning another get-together around the tree on Sunday 6th January at 3pm. They ask those planning to take part to take instruments to sing and play.

Bev Webster says,

“Let’s hope it is well attended.”

Precious to the community

Following a lantern vigil before Christmas, Friends of the Umbrella Tree said,