Talk about getting one up on the hare and magpies in Arreton.

Nathaniel Wheatley – from ProcCam Films – captured a little piece of nature loveliness yesterday (Wednesday).

As he was driving out of The Needles car park over in West Wight he saw an unlikely friendship on display.

He quickly grabbed his camera and filmed the footage below.

Isn’t it just wonderful!

Not shy of the camera

Some of the foxes over in the West Wight have been confident in front of a camera since a young age, as illustrated by this great shot by Jeff Morgan last year.

We’ve seen many shots on Facebook of two little foxes playing and posing for the camera over the last year or so.