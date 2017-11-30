Rise in sex crimes committed by adults in positions of trust, say NSPCC

Hayley shares this latest news on behalf of the NSPCC. A breakdown for the Isle of Wight was not available, so the figures quoted below are for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Ed

Sex crimes committed by adults in positions of trust have increased in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight since 2014, official figures show.

The data, released by the Office for National Statistics, revealed the number of offences whereby professionals such as teachers, care staff and youth justice workers targeted 16 and 17-year-olds in their care for sex, rose to 19 between July 2016 and June 2017 up from six three years ago.

In total 46 crimes were recorded in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight between July 2013 and June 2017.

National trend

Nationally, the number of offences rose to 290 from July 2016 to June 2017, up from 159 three years ago. Nearly 1,000 crimes were recorded from July 2013 to June 2017.

Position of Trust laws don’t currently apply to other adults working with young people, but Government this month announced it plans to extend legislation to cover sports coaches.

#TrustToLead campaign

The NSPCC’s #TrustToLead campaign is urging Government to go further and extend the law to cover all adults working regularly with children, including religious leaders, adults working in the arts, outdoor pursuits and other activities.

The current loophole means adults with regular and intense contact with children in extra-curricular activities are able to groom them from a young age, and abuse that trusting relationship to have sexual contact as soon as the child turns 16.

Real world story of abuse

This was what happened to Lee who was befriended by youth leader, Adam at his church group when he was 15. Adam began texting Lee and asking to spend time together outside of the group.

Lee said,

“Adam started by sitting closer to me on the sofa, trailing his finger on to mine. Things which I thought were weird but not big enough to react to.”

Things escalated to kissing and sexual contact when Lee turned 16.

He added,

“I was so confused but knew what he was doing was wrong. I wanted it to stop but part of me was afraid to speak out because I didn’t want to get him in trouble.”

An important step in the right direction

NSPCC chief executive, Peter Wanless, said,

“It’s hard to believe that the law protects 16- and 17-year-old children from being preyed upon in the classroom, but not on the sports pitch or on the stage. “We know that some adult youth workers spend years grooming young people and then, as soon as their 16th birthday comes around, they target them for sex. “Extending Position of Trust laws to sports coaches is an important step in the right direction which will help protect more children from this kind of abuse. But to stop there would be a missed opportunity. Government must close this loophole to protect children from other adults who use their authority to exploit them.”

Image: ileohidalgo under CC BY 2.0