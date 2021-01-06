Island Roads staff will continue working throughout the Covid lockdown

Island Roads will continue its work to maintain a safe highway network throughout the latest lockdown.

As per previous restrictions, new improvements schemes – such as the work on Skew and Alresford Road footbridges over the railway line between Lake and Shanklin – and essential highways maintenance is permitted and will continue.

Support staff working from home

However as a result of the lockdown and the sharp rise in local cases, more support staff including those usually based at Island Roads’ contact centre are working from home which means residents are being advised to report highways issues via the Website or email [email protected]

In addition, residents can report highways defects a facility which will also provide updates on action taken following the initial report.

Ashman: Key workers will also continue critical roles

Stephen Ashman, Island Roads service director said:

“As always, safety remains our absolute priority and we continue to take our responsibilities to managing the effects of the pandemic very seriously. “As in previous lockdowns we will continue our work to ensure roads and surrounding areas are properly maintained so that the key people who need to get to work, especially our NHS staff and emergency services, are able to do so without delay or increased road risk. “Our employees, defined as key workers by the Government, will also continue their critical roles carrying out important tasks like repairing road defects, gritting roads, keeping the streets clean and bins emptied as well as keeping the traffic signals and streetlights working. “Our work falls within the construction sector where government advice is to continue with these activities. We have followed this advice and have adapted our activities to comply with Public Health England Guidelines. For example, we continue to operate different shift patterns to minimise contact between staff, we have maintained additional safety briefings and we’ve also ensured staff have the required PPE.”

We will continue to work safely and diligently

Steve said Island Roads continued to keep a close eye on Government advice and would adjust activity as necessary in line with any changes to guidance.

He said:

“We have already shown we are able to operate effectively during Covid restrictions – the St Mary’s junction improvement work was delivered on schedule despite two lockdowns. “So as we enter another full lockdown, I would like to place on record my thanks to our staff and our supply chain partners for all their continued hard work and dedication. I would also like to assure residents that we will continue to work safely and diligently to provide the highways services they rely upon.”

