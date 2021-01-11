Use new Website to have your say on Norris Castle plans

The owner of East Cowes’ ‘hidden gem’, Norris Castle, says the only viable, long term solution for the historic site are his plans to turn the Estate into a 5-star destination, with a hotel, branded residences and housing.

Clynt Wellington from GTS Property is encouraging the local community to use a newly-launched Website to find out more about plans for the site and to feedback their views.

There were mixed reactions to the plans back in 2019, with one local councillor describing the proposal as ‘nonsense’.

Site ‘opened up’

After being shut away from the public for many years, the Grade 1 listed building, built in 1799 by architect James Wyatt, along with the rest of its farm buildings and estate, has been opened up by developers, GTS Property, who say they have been working over the past five years to ‘reinstate and protect’ the historic asset.

Engage with developer via their Website

The Website sets out the developer’s intentions; has a photo gallery showing shots of the grounds and interior; drone footage and a question and answer section.

Mr Wellington said,

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions has affected our face-to-face engagement, following 12 months of careful review on the heritage, viability and planning. “The Website will therefore allow the team to engage with the public following our previous consultation and provide updates along with our plans and proposals as they develop, encouraging direct feedback from the public.”

Application due this winter

Plans are going into their final stages, with an application due this winter. The developer, who also bought Totland Pier back in the early 2010s, says they will need to act sooner rather than later due to the decline and erosion of the site — something that has led to the estate finding itself on Historic England’s ‘At Risk’ register.

Mr Wellington said:

“Significant investment is needed to not only bring the buildings back to their former glory, but also address the significant landslip problem and the coastal erosion issues which are compromising the structural integrity of the site and reducing the practicability of safeguarding the assets. “Doing nothing is not an option and it is therefore imperative that urgent action is taken to halt the further decline of the estate whilst providing a long-term use to maintain it.”

Considerable decline

Pictures of the decline and erosion have been shared on the new Website, showing just how bad the conditions are of some of the castle’s rooms.

There has also been an increase in the level of trespassing, vandalism and attempted break-ins at the castle, despite the 24 hour security, which has lead to more security measures being installed, while liaising with public authorities.

Seely: We will need new developments to create new jobs

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely has visited the castle and discussed plans with the development team, and has said he looks forward to seeing how the ‘potentially important plans’ develop.

Clynt Wellington (l) and Bob Seely (r) at Norris Castle

Mr Seely said:

“I welcome consultation between the owners of Norris Castle and the local community. It is important we give feedback and I encourage people to do so. “When the post-Covid recovery begins, we will need new developments and new projects to create new jobs on the Island.”

Residents who do not have Internet access are invited to call the project helpline number (0800 121 4890) for more information.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed