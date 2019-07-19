Video: Ventnor’s Cliff top wildflower meadow now well established

Ventnor is home to the beautiful Glanville Fritillary butterfly as well as the Ventnor Wall Lizard, so townsfolk here like to do what they can to help wildlife thrive.

As well as the amazing flower fairy, aka Lesley Brown, we also have other residents who are doing their bit.

Step forward Steve Jones one of those involved with the creation of a wildflower meadow on the cliff top along from La Falaise carpark (up behind the Spyglass Inn) in Ventnor.

Year two of cliff top wildflower meadow

It’s now year two of the wildflower meadow and the space is looking incredible, bursting with wildflowers and wildlife. Pop over an have a look when you come to Ventnor for the Fringe Festival.

Steve explains,

“This was just a mown cliff top until Ventnor Town Council agreed to allow a strip to remain un-mown over the summer (thanks to Cllr Steve Cockett for organising). “The knapweed and wild carrot is loving it, with quite a bit of rest-harrow too and some bedstraw and thyme. “The grass is a bit boisterous so we could do with some yellow rattle to knock it back a bit. “The chalky cliff face is SSSI for invertebrates, and now they get to feed on extra nectar-rich flowers. Plenty of marbled whites.”

Check out Steve’s latest video of the meadow below.

Why not take a visit to the cliff-top meadow and take part in the Big Butterfly Count (details here).