Virtual remembrance service to commemorate lives of those lost on the roads

A virtual remembrance service has been recorded and will be available to view online to commemorate the lives of those lost on the roads in Hampshire.

Held by the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, two services have been pre-recorded to support the family and friends of those who have lost their lives on our roads as a result of road traffic collisions.

The services, dedicated to each force area, will be available to view online on Sunday 15 November. This coincides with the United Nations World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims, which is recognised across the world.

Recorded at Andover Baptist Church

The Hampshire service, recorded at Andover Baptist Church, is led by Force Chaplain Reverend Dominic Jones.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney was also involved in the recording for the service, along with officers from the Roads Policing Unit, and representatives from other emergency services.

The names of those who have sadly lost their lives in collisions will be commemorated during the service, which will be available to view online for two weeks.

Hudson: Take a few moments to join a service

Superintendent Colin Hudson, Head of the Roads Policing Unit for Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary said,

“Sadly, in 2019, 56 people lost their lives on the roads in Thames Valley and another 43 people in Hampshire. “During the ongoing pandemic it hasn’t been possible to hold our services as we usually would however it is important that we remember those who have lost their lives, provide support to their family and friends, and recognise the professionalism and courage of the emergency services. “Therefore we will have two services available to watch online from Sunday 15th November and I would encourage the public to take a few moments to join a service.”

Any families who wish to receive an invite to attend future Road Death Memorial Services may contact [email protected].

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: randysonofrobert under CC BY 2.0