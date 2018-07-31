Volunteer at Ventnor Fringe and become part of the VFringe family

The wonderful Ventnor Fringe Festival is just around the corner, but there’s still time to get involved as a volunteer.

The Fringe team are still seeking volunteer stewards to help look after the entrance to shows (of which there are 70 this year – see details here). You’ll be responsible for taking and selling tickets and the best bit is you can stay and watch the show!

They are also looking for bar staff for the duration of the Fringe (Tues 7th-Sun 12th August).

What others say

The Fringe wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers, who work as a team to create the wonderfully magical atmosphere.

Here’s what a couple of volunteers say about being involved.

Ritchie said,

“This will be my fifth year in a row volunteering at the Ventnor Fringe Festival, and I look forward to many more amazing years to come! This is the one week I look forward to every year! “A beautiful spectrum of love and creativity on a beautiful Island!”

Amy said,

“When volunteering at The Ventnor Fringe you completely immerse yourself in the celebration of all art forms, meeting the kindest and most talented people you could imagine all in the most amazing town. “Giving my time to The Fringe was one of the greatest decisions I’ve made, it’s my favourite week of the year and I have a family there for life.”

Get signed up

If you have some time to volunteer and would like to be part of this incredible six-day event pop over to the Ventnor Fringe Website and sign up to help out.

Location map

View the location of this story.