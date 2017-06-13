Vote now to help your favourite charity have a share of £3 million

Ed shares this latest news from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Freemasons. Ed

An online public vote is being held to decide which local charities within Hampshire & Isle of Wight will receive up to £25,000 each, as part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

Freemasons have nominated 8 good causes to receive Hampshire & Isle of Wight’s share of a special £3 million Community Awards Tercentenary Fund.

The charities that have been selected for the public vote are:

Anyone who wishes to vote for one of the nominated charities should visit the Website, select the Hampshire & Isle of Wight page and vote for the charity of their choice. All the nominated charities are guaranteed to receive a grant, but the public vote will determine the amount from £4,000 up to £25,000.

Voting opens on 12th June and remains open until 31st July 2017.

Marking 300th anniversary

The £3 million fund, which is being distributed to mark the 300th anniversary of the formation of the first Grand Lodge in 1717, is being administered by the Masonic Charitable Foundation and will be distributed to 300 charities across the country.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation receives all of its funding from Freemasons and their families. It is estimated that half of Freemasonry’s total charitable expenditure of over £33m goes to charities that help people in communities across the country.

Help us decide

Mike Wilks, Provincial Grand Master for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Freemasons said:

“We are delighted to be able to invite the whole community to join our 300th anniversary celebrations by helping us to decide which of these excellent local charities should receive the highest award. Every vote counts, so I encourage everyone from Hampshire & Isle of Wight to visit the website and take part.”

To vote for your favourite charity in Hampshire & Isle of Wight to win up to £25,000, visit the Website.

Image: bartfields under CC BY 2.0