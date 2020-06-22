Waiting for hip operation has ‘left me beyond despair and terrified of what the future holds’, says Isle of Wight woman

News OnTheWight reported last week about the 400+ operations that have been cancelled since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis began, with many referred patients also waiting for their surgery referrals to be processed onto the system.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust say the cancellations were necessary to free up beds for potential Covid-19 patients. Understandably, this has resulted in a backlog of procedures for Isle of Wight patients, which is likely to take a lot longer to clear than in normal circumstances (due to extra social distancing and infection control measures).

“Terrified of what the future holds”

The impact of the delays are all too real for Isle of Wight resident, Christine Lightbody. Until recently she was a very active and independent 70-year-old.

Christine shared with News OnTheWight her story and explained why she’s “beyond despair” and “terrified of what the future holds”.

“It was becoming obvious that I was heading for my second hip replacement. In early February I was referred for surgery at St Mary’s, but was told that it could be up to a year before I would be able to have the operation. “This came as no surprise because I am acutely aware of the savage cuts that have been made to our NHS over the last decade but nevertheless I was totally devastated at the prospect of having to wait so long.”

“At times I’ve found myself thinking the unthinkable”

Since then her symptoms have deteriorated to the point where she can only get around on crutches and many tasks, including elements of personal care are now beyond her.

She said,

“The pain is constant and excruciating and a decent night’s sleep is just a distant memory. “The truth is that I often just sit and cry because of the pain and the effect on my mental and emotional health is so massive that at times I’ve found myself thinking the unthinkable.”

Possible two-year wait

Earlier this month Christine finally managed to speak to the orthopaedic consultant again and told him how bad things had become and how she was having real difficulty coping with the pain and with everyday life.

Christine explains,

“I was told that no elective surgery was being carried out at the present time, anywhere in the country because of Covid19 and that the earliest expected date for starting up again in England was currently September. “However, because St Mary’s is ‘set up differently’ to hospitals on the mainland, it was unlikely that they would start up again here until after Christmas and I would probably have to wait for at least another year and possibly up to two years before getting my operation.”

“Beyond despair”

In the meantime all Christine can do is to keep taking the painkillers – which, she says, hardly help at all.

She added,

“When I asked the consultant what on earth was going to happen to me, he said that it was very likely that I would end up in a wheelchair. “I am beyond despair and terrified of what the future holds. I live alone and have no family on the Island or even in the UK. “Where on earth do I go from here and how do I survive until I finally get my operation? Will it ever get done? Who knows and if it does, what state will I be in by then and what are the chances of a successful outcome after such a long delay.”

10 million awaiting elective surgery

Christine finished by saying,

“I understand that proposals had been put forward to allow private hospitals to temporarily operate on NHS patients to help clear what is going to become a huge backlog, but the Chancellor has refused to provide the funding for this and by August it is estimated that 10 million people will be on the waiting list for elective surgery.”

On the other hand, she says, such operations are being performed in Europe even with the Coronavirus still in those countries,

“So why not here? Surely all it takes is the political will and some strategic planning to do the same here.”

