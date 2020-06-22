Over 200 Isle of Wight babies born during lockdown still waiting to be registered

More than 200 babies born on the Isle of Wight during lockdown are still waiting to be registered — after services were suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A further 45 babies born before lockdown began, on 23rd March, are also yet to be registered.

However, registrations started again this week, from Monday, but only under a limited booking system and starting with those born before lockdown.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“All birth registrations booked this week and next are for babies born before lockdown. For babies born in late March and April, we aim to be offering appointments at the beginning of July. “For babies born after this time, we hope to be back to normal service by the end of July. At this time we are contacting parents directly to book them in either by phone, email or letter. “We have limited capacity and are operating with strict social distancing and hand hygiene measures in place.”

Strict restrictions have also been installed at the Isle of Wight’s only maternity department to protect mothers and their child from the virus.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: sethbaur under CC BY 2.0