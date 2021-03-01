Walk the Wight moves to new date for 2021

A new date for Walk the Wight 2021 has been announced.

Mountbatten Isle of Wight CEO Nigel Hartley says,

“With the publication of the Government’s Covid-19 Response ‘Road Map’ we are confident that this year’s walk can take place. However, with the support of many individuals and organisations across the Island we have decided to reschedule the event to Sunday 12th September 2021. We have written to everyone who has already registered for the 2021 event to advise them of the change.”

This will be the 31st time the event has been organised. The 2020 event, which was the 30th Anniversary of the walk and scheduled for 10th May 2020, was changed to ‘Walk the Wight Your Way’.

Nigel continued,

“Following the tremendous response to our virtual ‘Walk the Wight Your Way’ in 2020, we are also keeping this option open for those who prefer to clock up their miles over a longer period. We are so grateful to everyone who did this in 2020 and in 2021 Walk the Wight Your Way will run for an extended period from April through to 12 September. “We hope that as many Islanders as possible and those from further afield will support us to get Walk the Wight back on the map in autumn 2021 as one of the largest walks of its kind. Please support us and let all your friends know that we will be able to walk across our wonderful Island to support Mountbatten on Sunday 12th September 2021. By taking part you will be making a huge difference to how people on the Isle of Wight will experience the end of their lives.”

The main walk (26.5 miles) will start as usual in Bembridge and end at the Needles, though walkers can choose to cover half the distance, either from the start (12.5 miles) or the midway point at Carisbrooke (14 miles to the Needles).

The eight-mile Flat Walk from Sandown to Newport will also be available on 12th September 2021 for people of all ages and abilities.

To register for the event, visit the Mountbatten Isle of Wight Website.

News shared by Andy on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed