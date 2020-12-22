Want to stay in your car when travelling on an Isle of Wight ferry?

With the introduction of tighter travel restrictions introduced last Sunday due to a new strain of Coronavirus (Covid-19) appearing to be more contagious, News OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight cross-Solent ferry companies.

We asked whether they would allow passengers to remain in their vehicles for the crossing, as they did back during the first lockdown from March until July 2020.

It’s worth remembering that residents on the Island can travel off for work, education, healthcare or caring responsibilities.

Red Funnel: Over 1,000 requests to stay in vehicles

When asked whether Red Funnel would considering a return to allowing all passengers to stay in their vehicles, the spokesperson for the company said,

“As Red Funnel continues to operate within Tiers 1 and 2, we are not bringing back our full ‘stay in vehicle’ service. “We will, however, continue to offer this service on a limited basis for vulnerable passengers travelling for medical reasons, or passengers who need to quarantine. “We have operated this service in this format since May 2020 and have since facilitated over 1,000 requests. Based on excellent feedback from the vulnerable customers we assist with this service, we are confident that the service is working as intended but do continue to evaluate the need to make any changes.”

Wightlink: For reasons of maritime safety

When we asked Wightlink the same question – which connects with Tier 4 Portsmouth – their spokesperson replied,

“Wightlink will continue to require customers to get out of their vehicles when they are parked on deck and spend the journey in the company’s spacious lounges or outside decks. “This is for reasons of maritime safety because far more people are travelling at present than during the first lockdown. “More than eight months after the start of the pandemic, Wightlink staff are fully experienced in keeping all public areas Covid-secure with high levels of cleanliness and hygiene.”

