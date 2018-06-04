Warriors outgunned by Mildenhall Tigers

Mildenhall 66 Isle of Wight 24

Mildenhall continued their unbeaten start to the speedway season as they easily outgunned the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors team in Suffolk in this afternoon’s National Trophy fixture.

After a blip in heat one when Warrior’s guest rider Max Clegg took the race win, the Fen Tigers, currently the hottest team in British speedway, were then quickly into their work registering heat advantages in every race from heat two to heat ten building an unassailable twenty eight point advantage along the way before going on to complete a huge forty two point win on the day.

Whilst every home rider could point to making an influential contribution, on the visitor’s side it was scraps only with Clegg fighting a solo rearguard action for his ten points.

Teams

Fen Tigers: Josh Bailey 10, Sam Bebee 6+1, Danny Halsey 8+2, Ryan Kinsley 12, Danny Ayres 11, Drew Kemp 10+2, Matt Marson 9+3.

Warriors: Max Clegg 10, Danno Verge 4+1, Ben Hopwood 5 (pictured), Chris Widman 1, Scott Campos 3, Connor King 1, Shaun Tedham 0.

Upcoming fixtures

Warriors will need to re-group quickly in readiness for the visit of Eastbourne in the National Trophy on Thursday (7 June) and another away league trip, this time to Plymouth, the following day.

The ‘Wightlink’ Wizards will also be in action at Plymouth in their second Southern Development League match.

Image: © Ian Groves