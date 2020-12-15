Weekly number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results and deaths: 15th December 2020

In the last week (8th-14th December) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 32, a rate per 100,000 population of 22.70.

The cumulative total of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight is 1,026.

Deaths due to Covid

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 49 there were three deaths in hospital where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 49 covers deaths that occurred up to 4th December 2020 but were registered up to 12th December 2020. The cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is 103.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure of 103 cumulative deaths was made up of 52 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 47 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 87.

Our thoughts are with NHS and care staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Hospital admissions

Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw three admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 30th November – 6th December.

As of 8th December there were no mechanical ventilation beds being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown and difference in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 1-7th and 8th-14th December.

Age 1-7 Dec 8-14 Dec Difference 0_4 0 1 +1



5_9 1 0 -1 10_14 1 0 -1 15_19 2 2 0 20_24 2 1 -1 25_29 1 6 +5 30_34 2 5 +3 35_39 3 5 +2 40_44 2 3 +1 45_49 3 0 -3 50_54 4 4 0 55_59 1 1 0 60_64 0 1 +1 65_69 0 2 +2 70_74 2 1 -1 75_79 0 0 0 80_84 0 0 0 85_89 0 0 0 90+ 0 0 0 overall 24 32 +8 unassigned 0 0 0 60+ 2 4 +2 0_59 22 29 +7

