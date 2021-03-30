Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 11 of 2021, three new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

All the new deaths were reported at St Mary’s Hospital.

Week 11 covers deaths that occurred up 19th March 2021 but were registered up to 27th March 2021.

Positive tests

In the last week (23rd-29th March) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 24 – a rate per 100,000 population of 17.02.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 6,727 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,770.92.

The latest R number for the South East has risen to 0.7-1.0.

The Island will continue to daily rises in positive test numbers as more people are being tested, including school children and parents, asymptomatic testing and workplace testing.

News OnTheWight now only reports daily updates, if the daily number of positive Covid-19 tests is ten or above.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 12th to 17th March 2021 and 18th to 23rd.

Age 12th-17th Mar 18th to 24th Mar Difference 0_4 0 1 1 5_9 0 2 2 10_14 2 2 0 15_19 1 2 1 20_24 0 1 1 25_29 2 0 -2 30_34 1 3 2 35_39 0 1 1 40_44 0 2 2 45_49 2 2 0 50_54 1 1 0 55_59 8 0 -8 60_64 0 3 3 65_69 0 1 1 70_74 0 1 1 75_79 0 0 0 80_84 1 0 -1 85_89 3 0 -3 90 0 0 0 Total 21 22 1 0_59 17 17 0 60 4 5 1 Unassigned 0 0 0

Watch the trend

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020.

Deaths

In the last week the Government Dashboard records two deaths within 28 days of positive test, meaning the cumulative total rises to 256 (as of 29th March).

It records 4 new weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate, with the cumulative total of 273 (as of 12th March).

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are working so hard to save lives.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 23rd March there were nine patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital.

None of those patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard and ONS

Image: Branimir Balogovic under CC BY 2.0