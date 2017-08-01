Ultimate power on planning decisions could be given to IWC Head of Planning today

The Planning Committee are being asked to approve a paper this afternoon (Tuesday) that could see the Head of Planning, Wendy Perera (Head of Place), hold ultimate power over whether a planning application is heard in public before the Committee or decided behind closed doors (follow OnTheWight’s live reporting of the discussion at the Planning Committee from 4pm).

The paper relates to the ‘Code of Practice for Planning Matters’. It contains contradictory statements (see below) – which OnTheWight has asked for Isle of Wight council for clarity on – however, what it states the Head of Planning seeks ultimate authority over non-major applications.

OnTheWight has just this afternoon learnt, in a private discussion, that there are other versions of the paper in circulation – yet to be seen by the public – that attempt to redress this proposal, and seek a more democratic approach to planning decisions.

Against previous wishes

If voted through this afternoon it would give ultimate power to the Head of Planning appears – at odds with the previous wishes of elected councillors.

Less than two years ago concerns were raised by councillors about Head of Planning (now Head of Place) overriding the wishes of ward councillors by refusing to allow certain applications go to the Planning Committee.

It was agreed instead, that applications which had been called in by the ward councillor would be discussed with the Chair of the Planning Committee, the ward councillor and the Head of Planning before a decision was made.

Contradictions in the paper

The contradictory statements within the paper read (our emphasis),

Para 26

The Head of Place having the final determination as to whether the application requires Planning Committee consideration or can be determined under Delegated Powers in the event of a dispute.

Para 32

With non-major applications only being reported to the Planning Committee where a request has been made and the Chair of Planning Committee and Head of Place cannot reach agreement over a decision being taken under delegated powers.

At time of publishing, the IWC has failed to provide clarity on this. We will update once we hear back from them.

Proposal: Ward councillor no longer notified

Another change in the Code of Practice relates to ward councillors being kept informed of pending applications and planning officer decisions.

At present a local ward councillor is informed by the planning officer of their decision on planning applications in that ward.

If the new Code of Practice is approved, the planning department would no longer write to the local ward member.

Members would instead be expected to stay informed of applications in their ward by checking the weekly press list or relying on contact from active members of the community.

