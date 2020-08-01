What’s the Isle of Wight sailing race on today 1st August 2020?

Today, Saturday 1st August 2020, sees sailing yachts racing around the Isle of Wight.

‘Race the Wight’ has been organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) and has up to 150 boats taking part.

The route

The start/finish line is at Cowes, with the yachts sailing anti-clockwise, from Cowes, heading west towards Yarmouth.

The race will replace the originally scheduled Channel Race and is open to Covid-19 compliant crews following Government regulations in both the Two Handed and family/same-household classes.

Supporting the NHS and Scaramouche Sailing Trust

It’s in support of the NHS and the Scaramouche Sailing Trust, which started back in 2014 as a school sailing programme for students of Greig City Academy based in inner-city London.