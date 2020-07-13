Wightlink adds more sailings to their vehicle ferry services: Still no FastCat

Wightlink will be operating more sailings at weekends on both its Portsmouth-Fishbourne and Lymington-Yarmouth routes from Friday 24th July 2020.

This is in response to increased vehicle bookings since the relaxation of Government restrictions on travel during the Coronavirus pandemic [Passengers are no longer permitted to stay in vehicles].

There will be another four round-trips at peak times on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays:

Monday

Ports-Fish 09:30 / 11:30 / 13:30 / 15:30

Fish-Ports 10:30 / 12:30 / 14:30 / 16:30

Lym-Yar 08:45 / 11:00 / 13:00 / 15:00

Yar-Lym 10:05 / 12:05 / 14:05 / 16:05

Friday

Ports-Fish 13:30 / 15:30 / 17:30 / 19:30

Fish-Ports 14:30 / 16:30 / 18:30 / 20:30

Lym-Yar 13:00 / 15:00 / 17:00 / 19:15

Yar-Lym 14:05 / 16:05 / 18:05 / 20:10

Saturday

Ports-Fish 09:30 / 11:30 / 13:30 / 15:30

Fish-Ports 10:30 / 12:30 / 14:30 / 16:30

Lym-Yar 08:45 / 11:00 / 13:00 / 15:00

Yar-Lym 10:05 / 12:05 / 14:05 / 16:05

Sunday

Ports-Fish 11:30 / 13:30 / 15:30 / 17:30

Fish-Ports 12:30 / 14:30 / 16:30 / 18:30

Lym-Yar 13:00 / 15:00 / 17:00 18:55

Yar-Lym 14:05 / 16:05 / 18:05 / 19:45

Greenfield: We are ready to welcome more customers

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, says,

“I am delighted to announce we are responding to increased demand by scheduling more services at weekends. The extra sailings will be good news for the Isle of Wight’s tourism business and offer more opportunities for Islanders and mainlanders to cross the Solent. “We are ready to welcome more customers. We have reduced passenger capacity on all our ships so there is plenty of room in our lounges for everyone to find a place to sit, while keeping a social distance from other people. “Ships are cleaned frequently and to high standard and hand sanitisers are available. Signage on board ferries and at ports will help customers to make their way around safely.”

There will be a takeaway café selling hot and cold drinks and refreshments on most sailings.

‘We’re Good to Go’

Wightlink has been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark by VisitBritain. It shows the company complies with all Government and public health guidance and has carried out the necessary risk assessments.

Although foot passenger numbers are still very low, Wightlink is constantly reviewing the situation with a view to resuming its FastCat service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head as soon as demand increases. There will be further announcements in the near future.

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed