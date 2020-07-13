Isle of Wight restaurants can now register for Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme

Restaurants and other establishments serving food for on premises consumption can now sign up to a new government initiative aimed at protecting jobs in the hospitality industry and encouraging people to safely return to dining out.

The Eat Out to Help Out registration page went live this morning on the Government’s Website, allowing businesses to join the scheme announced last week by Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

£10 per person covered by the Government

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other establishments who use the scheme will offer a 50% reduction, up to a maximum of £10 per person, to all diners who eat and/or drink-in throughout August.

Customers do not need a voucher as participating establishments will just remove the discount from their bill. Businesses simply reclaim the discounted amount through an online service, supported by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Claims can be made on a weekly basis and will be paid into bank accounts within five working days.

Open throughout August

The scheme is open to eligible establishments across the UK and can be used all day, every Monday to Wednesday, between 3rd and 31st August 2020.

Businesses will receive a window sticker to show they are using the scheme and can download promotional items from the Government’s Website.

Sunak: Quick and easy to register

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“Restaurants and other eligible establishments are now able to support jobs by signing up to a place on the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. “HMRC’s quick and easy registration page will soon have you on your way to welcoming back your customers with discounted dining on every Monday to Wednesday throughout August, with a simple process to reclaim these discounts back from the Government each week.”

Harra: People can feel confident to dine out again

Jim Harra, Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary of HMRC, said:

“The hospitality industry is among the sectors worst affected by Covid-19. The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme will deliver support to around 130,000 businesses, including restaurants, cafes and bars serving food and drink, helping to protect 1.8 million jobs across the UK. “Registering is easy, and we urge businesses to sign up early so they are ready to use the scheme when it starts on 3rd August. “Businesses have made great efforts to re-open their sit-down services safely in line with social distancing guidance, so people can feel confident to dine out again.”

Who can register?

You can register for the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme if your establishment:

sells food that is intended for consumption on the premises when purchased provides its own dining area or shares a dining area with another establishment for eat-in meals has registered as a food business with the relevant local authority on or before 7 July.

How to register

Businesses can register to be part of the scheme online on the Government’s Website.

A searchable restaurant finder tool will be available to the public before the scheme launches on 3 August.

The scheme can be used by diners who order food and/or drinks for consumption on the premises. Alcohol is excluded from the offer.

Further information for businesses, including how to register and make a claim, is available online on the Government’s Website.

Image: Melissa Walker Horn under CC BY 2.0