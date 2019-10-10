Wightlink change their new £2 cash toll to enter Ryde Pier

Wightlink have backtracked on the new £2 cash charge to use the Pier in Ryde, announcing today it would reduce the payment to £1.30 – making it the same as charge for contactless payments.

Last month Wightlink announced they would be be hiking up the charge to get on to the pier (in order to use the Fastcat) from £1 to £1.30 if using contactless or £2 if using cash.

The ferry company said the new system would speed up entry to the pier, but last weekend there was gridlock in Ryde, with vehicles wanting to enter the pier backed up along Union Street.

‘Harmonised the charge’

Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said,