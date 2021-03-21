World Poetry Day 2021: Share your favourite poet or poetry

It’s World Poetry Day, so why not celebrate by letting us know who your favourite poet or poem is, and see our recommendation for 2021

Raymond Antrobus performing by Ocean Studios

Today, Sunday 21st March 2021, is World Poetry Day, so why not take some time out to indulge in the words of your favourite poet.

We find it can help put things into perspective and allows some time for reflection.

The Perseverance by Raymond Antrobus
My favourite book of poetry this year is The Perseverance by Raymond Antrobus. Raymond’s deafness was diagnosed quite late, which meant that by the time he was 12, he had the reading and writing age of a six-year-old. This impacted his school and home life.

In The Perseverance, Raymond beautiful and intimately describes the prejudice he has experienced against deaf people.

You can hear (or read) Raymond talk about The Perseverance below.

There are many thought-provoking poems in the collection, some of which you can hear (and read) below. Dear Hearing World is one of my favourites.

Find out more about Raymond Antrobus by visiting his Website.

