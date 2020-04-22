15: Official count of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus (updated)

One more Isle of Wight resident has been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to 15.

Speaking to this and the previous death, Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that two women being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus have died. “Aged in their 60s and 80s the two women both had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them all at this difficult and distressing time.”

The latest death was recorded on Sunday 19th 2020.

Latest figures

The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus still stands at 73.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating. Only those requiring hospital treatment are currently being tested.

As of Wednesday 22 April, 20 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

Gearing up for increase in cases

Maggie Oldham, the CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust recently stated,

“I can tell you without doubt we will definitely see more cases in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Our thoughts are with family and friends of all the families and the NHS staff working hard to save lives.

