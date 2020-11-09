15-year Newport Harbour development set to be approved this week

Nearly three years in the making — a masterplan which could drastically change the face of Newport Harbour could be approved this week.

The draft form of the Newport Harbour Masterplan (NHM) lays out the Isle of Wight Council’s ambitious proposals to regenerate the waterfront and surrounding areas and could be accepted as a supplementary planning document, which would aid future planning applications.

Key features of the plan

Key proposals of the masterplan, which has been in development since February 2018, include a new hotel, multi-storey car park, turning the Riverside Centre into a cultural destination and a footbridge over the River Medina with one of the council’s aims to create new homes and jobs for the Island.

Housing on Seaclose Park

The version of the masterplan being put forward to the council’s cabinet this Thursday 12th November, does still include houses being built on Seaclose Park, however, it is being recommended to councillors they approve the document without that housing in it.

This follows a campaign led by ward councillor, Matthew Price, and other local figures through a consultation period to get the housing removed, which was announced last month with the promise from council leader Cllr Dave Stewart, the authority wants to minimise development on greenfield land.

Other sites found

The report recommending the NHM to the cabinet says other potential development sites have been found for the affordable housing.

It was originally thought, including the housing on Seaclose Park, 40 houses and up to 268 flats could be built around the development but now the phases of the development could deliver around 228 residential units.

Consultation on the masterplan earlier this year saw people raising issues of character, cycling access and the harbour’s flood risk.

Three phases over 15 years

If the NHM is approved as a supplementary planning document, full planning permission would still be required to start any building works, which would be spread out in three phases over 15 years.

Some of the heavier infrastructure costs will be helped by bringing other areas of the plan forward first — with phase one seeing a potential 149 residential units, 49 being affordable, built first.

Affordable homes

Officers warned in the report that the potential to progress is dependent on finances and if the overall number of residential units is not achieved it would impact on the viability and the ability to provide affordable units.

It has previously been said regeneration of the area would be funded by a mixture of private and public investment.

Revision order for leases

One issue still standing in the way is the determination of a harbour revision order by the Marine and Maritime Organisation which would alter the length of time land in the harbour could be leased, as currently leases stand at a maximum of three years.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed