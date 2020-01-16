£1m raised through Solent LEP and Isle of Wight council unlocks £26m investment for Island Line

Following the announcement in September of £26m major investment by the Department for Transport (DfT) to upgrade the Island Line and the trains that run on it, the Solent LEP is today, delighted to confirm its investment of £700,000, which, alongside an investment of £300,000 from the Isle of Wight Council, provides the critical £1m local funding to secure the DfT investment.

New stock and 30 minute service

The £26m project will see the upgrading of the rail infrastructure, the reinstatement of a passing loop at Brading station in order to facilitate the operation of an even 30-minute interval train service in place of the existing staggered 20:40 minute service, and new refurbished rolling stock.

The improved regular frequency will be easier to understand for users and better aligned with the schedule of other modes (especially ferries) making rail a more attractive and sustainable travel option for residents and visitors alike.

LEP work critical to unlocking government investment

Solent LEP Chairman Gary Jeffries said,

“Securing a renaissance of our coastal communities is an absolute priority for the Solent LEP as we strive to raise productivity levels and spread prosperity across the Solent. “Our work with South Western Railway has been critical to unlocking the significant central government investment announced in September, which will safeguard and transform connectivity on the Island, as well as supporting the coastal communities to the east coast of the Island. “We are very pleased that a scheme identified in our Island Infrastructure Investment Plan will soon be delivered.”

Next exciting chapter in Island Line’s history

South Western Railway Managing Director, Mark Hopwood,

“I want to pay tribute to our team at Island Line which has kept the current 1938 stock going for so long and to all of the stakeholders who helped us develop our proposals. “I am particularly grateful for the grant funding from the Solent LEP and Isle of Wight council and I look forward to our continuing partnership as we deliver the next exciting chapter in Island Line’s history.”



Seely: “Island Line provides vital public transport connectivity”

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, said,

“I am delighted that local partners have come together to secure the future of Island Line. After working with others to persuade the Department for Transport to make this investment, I am pleased that the Isle of Wight Council is now complementing this at a local level. “Island Line provides vital public transport connectivity to the wider Solent region, so I am also grateful to the LEP serving this area for agreeing to invest in the route. “The improved frequency and alignment with other modes of transport is long overdue, and I look forward to working with local partners to ensure that this investment is delivered in a timely manner over the next 16 months, with minimal disruption to passenger use during the upgrade works.”

Stewart: “Island Line performs a critical role”

Isle of Wight Council Leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said,