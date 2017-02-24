50th anniversary concert for choir at Donkey Sanctuary

Robert shares detail of this upcoming event. Ed

Newchurch Male Voice Choir start their 50th anniversary with a St David’s Day Concert at The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary, St John’s Road, Wroxall PO38 3AA on Sunday 5th of March starting at 3pm.

Musical intervals will be provide by Cate Clark.

The concert programme will conclude with singing in Welsh of two traditional anthems, Gwahoddiad and Rachie.

Welsh-themed meals

The Donkey Sanctuary Restaurant will be open all day for refreshments with Welsh themed meals and snacks available, and all the donkeys will be around, hoping that you will want to ‘adopt’ them and so help to support the work of the Sanctuary volunteers in rescuing, caring and rehousing them.

A retiring collection will be taken for the benefit of the Donkey Sanctuary and the Choir’s chosen charity for this year, First Act.

Image: left-hand under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.