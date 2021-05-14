87-year-old Isle of Wight resident is touching her toes 100 times in May for charity

How about this for a good news story to end the week on?

As part of the Captain Tom 100 Challenge, 87-year-old Isle of Wight resident, Sheila, is touching her toes every day during the month of May, aiming to clock up 100 times, in aid of charity.

Sheila is a member of Sight for Wight (aka Isle of Wight Society for The Blind) who support Isle of Wight residents living with and affected by Sight Loss and chose to raise money for them this month.

Show your support

If you would like to show your support for Sheila and make a donation, just pop over to Paypal.

Find out more about the Captain Tom 100 Challenge by visiting the Website.