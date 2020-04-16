AgeUK Isle of Wight puts out call for more volunteers to help those who can’t leave home

Age UK Isle of Wight would like to offer a huge Thank You to the hundreds of Islanders that came forward to volunteer to support their older residents during the current pandemic.

Applications open again

They were overwhelmed by the number of applications and had to pause their emergency recruitment to process all the applications, that their staff are doing from home. But as of yesterday, the application form on the Website has reopened, appealing for support with Shopping and Prescription collections.

Up to 200 referrals a day

Age UK Isle of Wight are receiving up to 200 referrals a day for help and have been working since day one of the lockdown, coordinating volunteers to provide free support through shopping and prescription collection/delivery and telephone befriending to all of those who need it the most.

Dare: Many older Islanders are still shopping for themselves

CEO, Jo Dare, said,

“If you are aged over 18 and under 70 and aren’t considered to be ‘at risk’, then we are once again asking for your help. Please sign up today using our registration form and we will be in touch. “Whilst out over the Easter weekend doing shopping for my own parents, I noticed how many older Islanders are still shopping for themselves when Government advice is to stay at home and stay safe. “So, if you are reading this, are over 70, or vulnerable, and need shopping or other help, but don’t have family or friends to do it for you, please remember that Age UK Isle of Wight is here to help. “We can either provide support directly or help you navigate the help on offer from many of our partner organisations”

To register to volunteer for Age UK Isle of Wight to support with shopping and prescription collection visit: bit.ly/volsupport

If you need help, contact Age UK Isle of Wight on (01983) 525282 or email info@ageukiw.org.uk to register for free support.