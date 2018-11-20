All change as Quay Arts says goodbye to passionate and inspiring leader

Here at OnTheWight we’re very sad to hear that Paul Armfield will be leaving his role as manager of Quay Arts at the end of the year.

At the helm, Paul has transformed the arts centre in Newport in the last two and a half years into a vibrant and inspiring place to be.

He filled the centre with masses of live music, good food, art exhibitions, theatre, free film and much more – opening up the arts to the wider public.

Chair of Trustees, Terence Hart, said,

“Paul Armfield’s dedication to the journey of placing Quay Arts, in his own words….. ‘At the cultural heart and hearth of the Island’, has been very successful. “I would like to publicly thank him for his work and passion for the Quay over the last two and a half years. “He will be a very hard act to follow and the Trustees are currently working with the senior team to make the transition as seamless as possible. On behalf of the Trustees I wish Paul continued success in all his endeavours.”

Armfield: Proud to be part of incredibly important place

Paul told OnTheWight,

“Stepping down I feel a mixture of emotions but most of all I am proud to have been a part of the history of this incredibly important and inspiring place. It’s been an exhilarating and enervating period of my life, challenging and all-consuming, but enjoyable and thoroughly worthwhile.”

Time to disengage the tug and hand it back over

He went on to say,

“However I’ve other ambitions I’d like to pursue and now feels like the right time to disengage the tug and hand it back over. “As a team we have achieved so much, thrown open the doors to an increasingly wide and diverse range of arts and activities and in so doing have broadened the audience vastly, creating countless new links and opportunities along the way. “The staff and volunteers have worked incredibly hard to get it back to the healthy state it’s in today and are deserving of enormous praise. Together I believe we’ve not so much breathed new life into the building as restored its ailing pneuma.”

Paul will be deeply missed and in our view a very hard act to follow.

Image: © Donna Woodward Taylor

