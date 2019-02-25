All welcome to the Cupcakes and Anxiety Tea Party

Earlier in the year we put a call out for donations of raffle prizes for a charity tea party that’s taking place in April.

Many thanks to all those who got in touch with Kerry from Cupcakes and Anxiety, who has now confirmed details for the fundraising tea party.

Cupcakes and Anxiety Tea Party

The Cupcakes and Anxiety Tea Party takes place on 14th April between 11am and 3pm.

All are invited to pop in for cake, refreshments, and a raffle to raise money for three amazing charities, Active Living, Wight Dash and Anxiety Cafe.

The event takes place at Newclose Cricket Ground (bus stop very nearby)

Find out more

For more info contact Kerry on cupcakesandanxiety@outlook.com and see her Cupcakes and Anxiety Blog for more background.

Image: Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash under CC BY 2.0