HRH The Princess Royal will attend Cowes Week, visiting Island organisations, for two days next week (6 – 7 August).

The Princess Royal will present the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service at the National Coastguard Station, Needles, as patron of the National Coastwatch Institution.

Various engagements

Her Royal Highness will then visit The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, Cowes and the RNLI Station, in Cowes and East Cowes.

HRH is also scheduled to attend a reception as Admiral of the Royal London Yacht Club, and a dinner as an Honorary Member of the Royal Yacht Squadron.

On her final day, The Princess Royal will view the racing from the Royal Yacht Squadron Battlements, Cowes.

Opportunity to see other aspects of life

HM Lord-Lieutenant, Major General Sir Martin White CB CBE said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness back to the Island particularly during Cowes Week when she will have an opportunity to see other aspects of life in our community.”

IWC Chair: “Am sure she’ll receive a warm welcome”

Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox, council Chair, said:

“We are delighted that The Princess Royal is visiting and continuing the Royal presence for Cowes Week and I am sure she will receive a warm welcome on the Island.”

The Princess Royal became Patron of The National Coastwatch Institution in August 2017. A keen yachtswoman herself, Her Royal Highness is patron to a number of maritime organisations and has attended Cowes Week on many occasions.

Image: joelane under CC BY 2.0