Another small rise in the number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased from 181 to 185.

Anecdotally there have been more cases of Coronavirus in the community, with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

The statistics

A total of 35 people have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital after being tested for Covid-19. In addition, there have been 22 deaths outside the hospital setting.

As of 5th May, 25 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

Find out more

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Image: Ben (busy) under CC BY 2.0

