Another small rise in the number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases

The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen, as the UK figure reaches over 254,000

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased from 181 to 185.

Anecdotally there have been more cases of Coronavirus in the community, with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

The statistics
A total of 35 people have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital after being tested for Covid-19. In addition, there have been 22 deaths outside the hospital setting.

As of 5th May, 25 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

1 Comment on "Another small rise in the number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases"

garyeldridge
It is very concerning the numbers of victims contracting this terrible disease are STILL increasing on our Island, leading to, more suffering and deaths. Increased testing was introduced more than 2 weeks ago, outside the accepted incubation period. Does anyone know why, on the Island, recorded infections are increasing, whilst in most areas of the UK, as we are informed daily, the numbers of victims are in… Read more »
23, May 2020 8:19 am

