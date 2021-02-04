Anti Covid vaccination leaflets are being delivered through Isle of Wight doors (updated)

Leaflets with anti Covid vaccination messages have been delivered through doors on the Isle of Wight, including at retirement complexes.

The leaflets make damaging false claims such as Islanders dying after being vaccinated for Covid-19, as well as including links to questionable Websites such as UK Column News.

False claims

The leaflet incorrectly states 99.97 per cent of people who become infected with Covid-19 will only suffer mild or no symptoms.

The reality is that approximately nine per cent of those who tested positive on the Isle of Wight (6,275) have ended up in hospital (563).

Given the damaging nature of the leaflet, News OnTheWight has asked for an urgent response from the Director of Public Health on the Isle of Wight, Simon Bryant. We’ll update once the press team gets back to us.

Delivered to older residents

The leaflet was shared on the Isle of Wight Coronavirus Support Group on Facebook by Denise Cronin. She went on to add,

“What is so despicable is that these have been delivered to my elderly neighbours (we live on a retirement complex). “Most of them have had the jab, but such scaremongering is so dangerous and insensitive for those who are already living with anxiety.”

The leaflet is blurred, so the misinformation is not spread further

Questionable Websites

Independent body, Newsguard, says UK Column News, just one of the Websites promoted on the leaflet, publishes false and misleading health information, including about Covid-19.

The Trust Tool rates the site 17.5 out of 100 for news credibility and transparency and warns readers to “proceed with caution”.

