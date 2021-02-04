Anti Covid vaccination leaflets are being delivered through Isle of Wight doors (updated)

The leaflet being delivered through people’s doors on the Isle of Wight makes false and damaging claims about Covid and the vaccinations

Mythbusting will help flatten the curve

Leaflets with anti Covid vaccination messages have been delivered through doors on the Isle of Wight, including at retirement complexes.

The leaflets make damaging false claims such as Islanders dying after being vaccinated for Covid-19, as well as including links to questionable Websites such as UK Column News.

False claims
The leaflet incorrectly states 99.97 per cent of people who become infected with Covid-19 will only suffer mild or no symptoms.

The reality is that approximately nine per cent of those who tested positive on the Isle of Wight (6,275) have ended up in hospital (563).

Given the damaging nature of the leaflet, News OnTheWight has asked for an urgent response from the Director of Public Health on the Isle of Wight, Simon Bryant. We’ll update once the press team gets back to us.

Delivered to older residents
The leaflet was shared on the Isle of Wight Coronavirus Support Group on Facebook by Denise Cronin. She went on to add,

“What is so despicable is that these have been delivered to my elderly neighbours (we live on a retirement complex).

“Most of them have had the jab, but such scaremongering is so dangerous and insensitive for those who are already living with anxiety.”

Anti Covid leaflets being delivered to older residents on the Isle of Wight
The leaflet is blurred, so the misinformation is not spread further

Questionable Websites
Independent body, Newsguard, says UK Column News, just one of the Websites promoted on the leaflet, publishes false and misleading health information, including about Covid-19.

The Trust Tool rates the site 17.5 out of 100 for news credibility and transparency and warns readers to “proceed with caution”.

UK Column News - Newsguard rating

Article edit
11.35am 4th Feb 2021 – Name of person who reported the leaflet added

Image: united nations under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 4th February, 2021 10:09am

By

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

ourislandiw

If they are being hand delivered such activity is not currently permitted.

4, February 2021 10:47 am
alaniow

Surely on such a. small we Island we should be able to collar these culprits and shame them for what they are. They are scum and to be stopped.

4, February 2021 11:02 am
longford

Does the leaflet come from an official source?

4, February 2021 10:36 am
chausettes

Guarantee it isn’t. I have my suspicion about who would have printed this too, and that makes them culpable. Fake news is fake news, online or in print. Do we know the extent of the problem yet (like how many have received these letters)?

4, February 2021 10:48 am
chartman

There have been very similar posts re 99.97% rates on local FB groups.AFAIK those posters have been banned….

4, February 2021 11:27 am
ThomasC

Is there a publisher, or owner of the leaflet on it, or is it anonymous?

4, February 2021 12:10 pm
