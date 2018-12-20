Appeal to find late mother’s dress, so she can be laid to rest in it

Have you seen this dress in a charity shop? Daughter of woman who may have given it to a charity in Ryde is desperate to get it back so her mother can be laid to rest in it.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

lisa richardson mothers dress 640

Lisa Richardson is reaching out for help in finding the dress in the photo above and below.

It belonged to her mother who recently passed away.

Mistakenly given away
Lisa says her mother wished to be laid to rest in the dress, but they can’t find it and believe her mother may have mistakenly donated it to a charity shop in Ryde.

Lisa says it is most likely the dress went to British Heart Foundation charity shop. If you have bought the dress, Lisa would dearly like to buy it back from you.

Spread the word
Please share this with anyone you think might have bought the dress or have seen it.

If you can help get in touch.

lisa richardson mothers dress lg

Thursday, 20th December, 2018 2:27pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m0g

Filed under: Community, Island-wide, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*