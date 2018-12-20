Appeal to find late mother’s dress, so she can be laid to rest in it

Lisa Richardson is reaching out for help in finding the dress in the photo above and below.

It belonged to her mother who recently passed away.

Mistakenly given away

Lisa says her mother wished to be laid to rest in the dress, but they can’t find it and believe her mother may have mistakenly donated it to a charity shop in Ryde.

Lisa says it is most likely the dress went to British Heart Foundation charity shop. If you have bought the dress, Lisa would dearly like to buy it back from you.

Spread the word

Please share this with anyone you think might have bought the dress or have seen it.

If you can help get in touch.