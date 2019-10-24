Are Conservative administration ‘incapable of any joined-up thinking?’ asks Cllr Andre

Cllr Debbie Andre, Member for Sandown North, has spoken out following the release of the figures showing the huge losses since Floating Bridge 6 came into service.

She said,

“I’m deeply concerned at the newly released figures showing the losses suffered by the Floating Bridge since its launch in May 2017. Given the ongoing failures of the Floating Bridge, these losses are perhaps not surprising, but it is shocking and shameful that these figures have only come to light as the result of a Freedom of Information Act Request. “Given the frequent statements from Senior Conservative Councillors that all will be well with the Floating Bridge, the impression is that, but for this request, this information would have been buried and the ongoing attempts to mislead us as to the true position in respect of the Floating Bridge would have continued.”

Floating Bridge is a “dead duck”

She went on to say:

“It seems plain that the current Floating Bridge will never be fit for purpose, but when will Dave Stewart and Councillor Ian Ward either realise or admit this and act to deal with the problem that has so adversely affected residents of Cowes and East Cowes over the last two years? “When will they admit that the Floating bridge is a “dead duck” and should be replaced with a passenger launch that could provide a regular, reliable and affordable service at a fraction of the cost? Amid calls for his resignation as Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, surely Cllr Ward’s position has now become untenable?”

Andre: Why is Medina Bridge not being pursued if so feasible?

Cllr Andre asks if the council needs to make further cuts, “why are they not scrapping wasteful and pointless exercises like the new Floating Bridge and St Mary’s works” in favour of an alternative plan. She said,

“Both Cllrs Stewart and Ward seem far more concerned with defending the current disruptive and unnecessary works, wasting a considerable Government grant and public funds on carving up St Mary’s Roundabout. “Cllr Stewart has made numerous statements that he sees the solution to Island traffic problems as being the construction of a bridge over the River Medina. If the Bridge idea is feasible why is that not being pursued? If, as they state, the Council needs to make further cuts, why are they not scrapping wasteful and pointless exercises like the new Floating Bridge and St Mary’s works in favour of such an alternative plan which they seem to be saying would be more cost-effective in the long run?”

Andre: Have they simply lost the plot?

She finishes by saying,

“Are all of these further examples of the failure of this Conservative Administration to sort out any of the Island’s problems with sensible solutions or have they simply just lost the plot, have no plan and are just showing that they are incapable of any joined-up thinking? “Residents of this Island deserve better.”

