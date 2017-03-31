Council Chairman jumps to the Conservatives. Cllr Perks too

Cllr Charles Chapman – formally a Lib Dem, who ran as an Island Independent at the 2013 election, then left them in September 2014 – has today announced that he will be running as a Conservative in the upcoming Isle of Wight 2017 council election in May.

The following was issued as a quote from Cllr Chapman:

“I started this Council as a member of the Island Independents ‎but found it increasingly hard to support a ruling group that had little in common to bind them and which wasted the first year on investigating the likelihood of delivering aspirational policies contained in their manifesto, A Framework for Change. “As we know the aspirations were short lived and soon cracks began to appear that led to the sacking of members and blame and diversion that has continued within the Independent Group throughout this council. The Independent Leader and Deputy Leader resigned from office two months before the 2017 Budget leaving a Conservative led cross party group to take the council forward with a working budget. “I believe this Island needs strong leadership based on support and consensus of all members with a ruling group willing to take responsibility and work cross party, serving the best interests of our Island community. “After Chairing this council for two years I believe the Island Conservative Group are the best placed group to take control and responsibility of The Isle of Wight Council and I will be joining the Conservatives at the coming election standing as their candidate in my current ward of Ryde South. “I hope local residents will continue to support me as their candidate on 4th May.”

Welcomed by Cllr Stewart

Speaking today, the Council Leader and Conservative Group Leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, added:

“We extend a very warm welcome to Councillor Chapman. An elected Member of his vast experience will be a great asset to the Conservative team. He is hardworking, dedicated and widely respected by his local residents and colleagues across the Council chamber.”

Cllr Perks drops UKIP

Cllr Graham Perks, who stood and was elected in Ventnor East under a UKIP flag at the last council elections is also dropping his previous allegiance and standing as a Conservative, reports IWCP.

Since the Conservatives took control of Isle of Wight council, Cllr Perks has been sitting with and voting with the Conservatives.

