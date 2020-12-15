Bembridge Harbour Authority still in support of community initiative to repair groyne

Malcolm Thorpe, Bembridge Harbour Authority, shares this response to the recent announcement made by the Bembridge Harbour Users Group (BHUG) in relation to the refurbishment of Bembridge Point groyne. Ed

This project has been on-going for several years between both parties within an informal working relationship, on the basis that the final design would be funded through money raised by BHUG with management of the construction contract undertaken by BHA. Through their statutory powers, and despite not owning the groyne or the land upon which it sits, BHA are the sole party who has the legal ‘permitted development rights’ to carry out this work whilst also having agreed with HMRC to save BHUG the VAT amounting to circa £60,000.

£19,000 raised and spent

Whilst being professionally advised that such works would not create the purported benefits accruing from this project, nevertheless BHA decided to fully support this local community initiative and continue to do so.

As at now, BHUG have stated they have raised and spent £18,967 on this project, of which BHA has paid in excess of £6,100 as their initial contribution.

Disappointed Users’ Group have withdrawn

BHA believe that the refurbishment of this groyne should proceed and hence are very disappointed that BHUG has withdrawn.

The assumption is that it relates to possible ​problems​, understandable in the context of the current Covid-19 situation, with raising the necessary funding, especially when ​the majority of the initial set up work has been completed.

Regeneration project

BHA has been pursuing a regeneration planning application for the development of a new admin and facilities complex at the Duver Marina and a new facilities building and car park at Bembridge Marina, funded by the subsequent development of 13 houses overlooking the Harbour.

Resolutions to grant approval were given by the LPA in both December 2015 and December 2017 – since when Bembridge Harbour Trust (BHT) have managed to stall the associated S106 planning agreement completely.

Vital in order to compete

This regeneration development project is vital to enable the Harbour to compete and compare favourably with other harbours and marinas throughout the Solent, against whom it currently trails way behind, and ​BHA have consistently stated publicly that the new admin and facilities complex and the groyne refurbishment ​are of equal importance to the Harbour’s future viability.

Opposed by the Trust

Bembridge Harbour Trust (BHT) have opposed the regeneration planning application, making many submissions over a five-year period, all of which have been given due consideration. Their latest submission to the LPA is as recent as October.

The cost to BHA in dealing with all the various claims made by BHT is actually well in excess of the anticipated cost of repairing the groyne. It should be noted that trustees of BHT, including its chairman, also sit on the BHUG groyne committee that has just shelved the groyne project.

Full support of community initiative to repair groyne

In summary, we have made our views very public and believe that the groyne project and the admin complex and facilities are of equal importance to the Harbour’s future viability, and hence remain in full support of the community initiative to repair the groyne.

Image: simonhaytack under CC BY 2.0