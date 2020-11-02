Boxing Day robber jailed for four years

A man who robbed a shop in Newport on Boxing Day has been jailed for 56 months.

At around 6pm on 26th December 2019, 29-year-old Reece James Chilcott, also known as Reece Sullivan, entered Central Stores on Hunnyhill, Newport, and demanded cash from the tills.

During the incident, he had a knife tucked in his waistband, and made threats towards staff.

Chilcott then left the store, having stolen £365 in cash.

Prison sentence

He admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Thursday 1st October.

Appearing at the same court today (Monday 2nd November), Chilcott, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four years and eight months.

A frightening incident for shop staff

Following the sentencing, DC Julia Parker from Newport CID said:

“This was a frightening incident for shop staff who were left in fear for their safety. “Chilcott was identified and arrested within days of this incident, and his sentence is a positive result for the community.”

