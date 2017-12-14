Brighstone local selected as Isle of Wight LibDem candidate for Central Wight

Nick shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Liberal Demcrats. Ed

The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats have selected their candidate for the Central Wight by-election on 25th January 2018.

At a meeting of local Central Wight Liberal Democrat members held in Brighstone this week. Nick Stuart, a former Engineer and Science Teacher, and a Brighstone resident, was selected to stand as candidate in the by-election caused by the standing down of Bob Seely.

A true local voice

Mr Stuart, who currently runs a fencing club for all ages, said:

“I am pleased to be nominated as the Liberal Democrat’s candidate for Central Wight. I hope that I can give Central Wight residents a true local voice. “During the General Election I campaigned in this area and have met many of the residents and I have listened to their concerns on issues such as transport, the environment, social care and housing. “The Liberal Democrats are the only party with the community at the heart of their policies. I want to make this Council work for all the residents across Central Wight by giving them a voice.”

Mr Stuart attended Brighstone Parish council yesterday where he was supported in his view of extending low speed areas to the edge of Brighstone as part of a better road safety programme.

Mr Stuart and his team will be campaigning in the area over the next few weeks.