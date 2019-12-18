BT are trying to get rid of another 26 Isle of Wight phone boxes: Have your say

A public consultation on the removal of telephone boxes on the Isle of Wight is taking place at the moment.

The planning service is undertaking the public consultation on behalf of Isle of Wight council in relation to a proposal by BT as the Universal Service Provider to remove 26 public call boxes in various locations on the Island.

The consultation is being run until Wednesday 15th January 2020.

Have your say

Comments can be made in writing to the address below or email to development@iow.gov.uk. When making a comment please can you state which phone box you are commenting on.

Planning Services

Council Offices, Seaclose

Fairlee Road

Newport

Isle of Wight

PO30 2QS

Click on the full screen icon to see larger version of follow the link below the embedded document to see the full list.

If you can’t read the document above, details of the locations of the public call boxes proposed for removal can be seen in the schedule.

Guidance on the Public Call Boxes Removal process, including relevant factors that may be take into account, can be found on the Ofcom Website.

Image: cosmicherb70 under CC BY 2.0