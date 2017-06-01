Natalie to walk 5,000 miles in memory of her late father

West Wighter, Natalie Thomas, has set herself a challenge to walk a whopping 5,000 miles this year to raise money and awareness for two charities – Lions Club and Railway Children.

Natalie lost her father in 2015 and she tells us that he was a huge fundraiser in the community where she grew up in Yorkshire. She wants to continue his love of charity by walking the 5,000 miles this year for two charities close to his heart.

The challenge started in January and Natalie is due to finish on 31st December.

She told us,

“I’m trying to raise as much money as possible for the two charities. I’m also trying to share my story of how the outdoors has changed my life for the better. I want to show families that just simply going for a walk is really beneficial and most of all, free!”

Show your support

As Natalie lives and works in the West Wight, 90% of this year’s challenge will be walking around the Isle of Wight.

If you would like to support Natalie’s fundraising challenge you can do so through her GoFund Me Page