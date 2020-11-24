Buying Victorian Ventnor greeting cards and 2021 calendar help support Heritage Centre

Head over to the online shop for Ventnor Heritage Centre to choose presents for your loved ones (or yourself) and help support the Centre

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

ventnor heritage centre greeting cards showing scenes in Victorian Ventnor

Sadly, Ventnor Heritage Centre has been closed throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, although the dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to upgrade the museum and make it as safe as possible for when they can eventually re-open to the public.

However, something they can offer the general public is a great selection of new greetings cards, as well as a 2021 wall calendar.

Online shop
Both are available in their online and it’s a great way to support the Heritage Centre.

The cards and calendar make lovely presents for anyone interested in Victorian Ventnor and you’ll also find lots of informative books for sale too.

Head over to the Ventnor Heritage Centre Website to look through what’s on offer.

Tuesday, 24th November, 2020 4:02pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o5D

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*