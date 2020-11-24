Buying Victorian Ventnor greeting cards and 2021 calendar help support Heritage Centre

Sadly, Ventnor Heritage Centre has been closed throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, although the dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to upgrade the museum and make it as safe as possible for when they can eventually re-open to the public.

However, something they can offer the general public is a great selection of new greetings cards, as well as a 2021 wall calendar.

Online shop

Both are available in their online and it’s a great way to support the Heritage Centre.

The cards and calendar make lovely presents for anyone interested in Victorian Ventnor and you’ll also find lots of informative books for sale too.

Head over to the Ventnor Heritage Centre Website to look through what’s on offer.