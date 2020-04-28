Bobby Scheme continues support for Isle of Wight vulnerable, but needs our help too

A charity which provides advice and security to the victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable elderly people in their homes is continuing to provide its service across the region during Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Increase in domestic abuse calls

The UK’s largest domestic abuse charity, Refuge, has registered a 25% increase in calls to its helpline since lockdown measures began in March.

This increase is put down to isolation which has the potential to aggravate pre-existing behaviours in abusive partners. Also, people who have left an abusive partner now feel isolated by being restricted to staying at home.

Urgent work of Bobby Scheme

For this reason, the work of The Bobby Scheme has become particularly urgent. In normal times The Bobby Scheme sends its fitters to visit the homes of elderly and vulnerable people, including those at risk from domestic abuse, to give advice and fit simple home safety and security devices.

They have been endorsed by Hampshire Constabulary to continue a reduced service during the lockdown.

Chilton: Work of Bobby Scheme greatly valued

Hampshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable, Scott Chilton, said,

“Staying at home in order to protect our NHS and save lives is a difficult thing to ask of anyone. It’s even harder on those of us who may feel vulnerable at home because they are the victims of crime such as domestic abuse, or who may be elderly and live alone. For this reason, I greatly value the work being continued by the Bobby Scheme to maintain the support they need despite very difficult conditions. “We also want to reassure the public that we are still here to help you, and there is still so much support out there if you need help. If you are being abused, call 999. If you are not in a position to speak to us, press 55 and our controllers will know what to do. Please remember this, you are not alone.”

Pratt: Supporting Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Theresa Pratt, General Manager of the Blue Lamp Trust, which funds and supports the Bobby Scheme, said,

“With support from Hampshire Constabulary, we have modified our procedures to safeguard both the fitter and the client and we are still able to offer a service to the most vulnerable during this period of restriction. “We have three fitters available in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight who can visit clients who are at serious risk of harm. For those clients where a visit is not essential, we can provide advice over the phone.”

Visits will prioritise victims of domestic abuse and those at serious risk of harm, as well as focusing on fitting key safes for clients to allow access to carers, for which there is no need for contact between the fitter and the client.

Not for profit

The Bobby Scheme is funded by the activity of the Blue Lamp Trust, a not-for-profit organisation which provides training and assessment for taxi licence applicants and private hire car drivers, as well as raising local sponsorship and donations.

However, The Trust’s training activities have been suspended in line with the Government guidelines, which means a valuable source of funding for the Bobby Scheme’s fitters has dried up.

Call for donations

The Trust is asking for donations from businesses and individuals to keep its fitters on the road, giving valuable support to people who need who are confined to their homes. Donations can be made via the Virgin Money Giving Page.

The Bobby Scheme is still ready to respond to requests for assistance from people who feel vulnerable, their relatives or carers. Referrals can be made via our website via our Website.

