Caroline Lucas to address public meeting on the Isle of Wight

A range of issues, including Europe, climate change, progressive alliances and the opportunities brought by electing Greens in the IW Council in May 2017, will be discussed at this free public meeting in February.

Vix Lowthion and Caroline Lucas

Vix Lowthion, Green Party Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Isle of Wight constituency, shares details of this upcoming visit by Caroline Lucas. Ed

The Isle of Wight Green Party is proud to announce the visit of our national co-leader and Green Party Member of Parliament, Caroline Lucas, to the Island in February 2017.

Caroline will be here for a long weekend, travelling around and meeting Islanders, businesses and projects which have environmental and social justice at their core.

All welcome to public meeting
On Friday 17th February at 7pm Caroline Lucas will be addressing a free, public open meeting in Newport at the Riverside Centre – discussing a range of issues including Europe, climate change, progressive alliances and the opportunities brought by electing Greens in the IW Council in May 2017.

Tickets are free but limited and can be booked through Eventbrite.

Alternatively email info@isleofwight.greenparty.org.uk or contact the local party on 01983 506171. They will be allocated strictly on a first come, first served basis.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 16th January, 2017 2:30pm

By

Island-wide, What's On

3 Comments

  1. Colin


    16.Jan.2017 3:21pm

    Ah, just when you think it can’t get much worse following the council resignations…

  2. Tim


    16.Jan.2017 3:32pm

    I hope that that the weather is good for her and that she enjoys her bicycle tour of the island

  3. tiki


    16.Jan.2017 6:03pm

    So the vultures are circling…….

