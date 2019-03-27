Cash boost to help Isle of Wight rough sleepers

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has received £175,000 of Government funding to help the Island’s rough sleepers find accommodation and support.

The cash is funding a range of measures and comes from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) £45m Rough Sleeping Initiative fund.

24 and 34 IW rough sleepers

The council estimates there have been between 24 and 34 rough sleepers on Island streets over the last few months.

Dedicated members of staff will now support a community-based, multi-agency homeless hub with outreach services for those sleeping rough who have multiple and complex needs with alcohol, drugs or mental health.

‘Housing First’ initiative

Funds are also being used to help and support three people through a local pilot of the national ‘Housing First’ initiative to help the most firmly established rough sleepers into secure, stable accommodation.

Mosdell: More assertive and comprehensive outreach service

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, said: