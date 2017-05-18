Charity concert to launch Tricentenary Appeal

The Tricentenary Appeal is raising money for a new toilet, staircase and kitchen facilities at St Helens Church. The Appeal is launched with the charity concert by the Phoenix Choir.

The Phoenix Choir performing in All Saints Church.

The trek to the loo could soon be over for the parishioners of St Helen’s Church in St Helens.

At present the nearest toilet is a long distance walk along the stepping stones, through the churchyard, past the vicarage and into the parish office. Not at all ideal for those who are unsteady on their feet or in urgent need.

Thursday, 1st June will see the popular Phoenix Choir giving a charity concert at the 300-year-old St Helen’s Church to help launch their Tricentenary Appeal. A new toilet, staircase and kitchen facility are all on the shopping list.

From Pavarotti to Presley
The concert, from Pavarotti to Presley, will begin at 7.30pm – free admission with a retiring collection, raffle and refreshments – so if you’re feeling flush do come along and help support this worthy cause.

Rest assured, temporary facilities will be available close at hand for those attending the concert.

