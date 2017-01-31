Chief Constable Awards: Officers, staff and members of the public honoured for bravery, dedication and professionalism

The police share this latest news. Ed

It may be approaching Oscar season in Hollywood but Hampshire Constabulary has some very special awards of its own to announce.

Officers, staff and members of the public have been honoured for their bravery, dedication and professionalism at the Chief Constable Awards.

Recognising excellent police work

Their acts of heroism and determination to protect others in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight were celebrated at a special ceremony at Netley.

The awards are a chance for us to recognise excellent police work, as well as the courageous acts of members of the public who have taken action to protect others.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney had the honour of presenting the awards.

She said:

“It fills me with great pride to present these awards to my officers, staff and those members of the public who have all gone above and beyond for the benefit of others. “It is my honour to recognise these acts of professionalism, courage and dedication which have saved lives, protected our homes and supported those who are most in need. “It is encouraging to know that there are so many people within our force and within our communities who are committed to making Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a better place to live and work.”

Chief Constable Commendations

PCSO Melody Kness – Basingstoke

The selfless actions of this PCSO saved the life of a woman who was threatening to kill herself.

Following a call on May 21 last year regarding a very vulnerable 24-year-old woman in Whitchurch, PCSO Melody Kness immediately tried to find her.

On arrival the lady was clearly in a distressed state and started to run towards the A34 dual carriageway and a bridge over the railway line.

Without hesitation PCSO Kness gave radio updates to the control room and chased after the woman, stopping her from climbing onto the bridge.

She had to physically restrain her from attempting to jump over the bridge and take her own life for nearly eight minutes until colleagues arrived.

In that time PCSO Kness was able, through good communication and empathy, to calm the lady down sufficiently enough to find out that she had taken an overdose.

PCSOs have little training in restraint, nor have the means to secure someone if detained, yet despite this PCSO Kness, who is now training to be a PC, didn’t think twice before taking action.

Her actions clearly saved the life of the woman.

PC Philip Robertson and PC Karen Stevenson – Totton and Havant Roads Policing Unit

Under exceptionally difficult circumstances these officers demonstrated professionalism and a calm response that aided a dying man.

PC Philip Robertson was first on the scene following a collision on the A3 near Clanfield, on June 5 last year.

Alexander Kaiser had ran out of a car into the path of an oncoming vehicle on the dual carriageway.

PC Robertson with help from PC Stevenson intubated Mr Kaiser with a trauma kit and began CPR.

PC Robertson’s calm updated both on the radio and directly to the senior investigating officer were informative, clear and precise, despite the extremely distressed friends of Mr Kaiser being at the scene, as well as members of the public.

These officers worked in tandem and did all they could to try and save his life as they wait for the ambulance to arrive.

Sadly, despite 23 minutes of continued first aid by the officers Mr Kaiser was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jonathan Waterhouse – member of the public

Upon hearing calls for help from the street outside his home, this brave member of the public immediately sprang into action.

Jonathan (pictured at top) was at his home in Bevis Road, Gosport when he heard Steve Burns crying out for help.

Mr Burns had been stabbed several times with a screwdriver when he stopped a man trying to break into a house.

He had serious injuries and was bleeding from the chest and several other stab wounds.

Undeterred by the threat of the attacker coming back to the scene, Mr Waterhouse remained with Mr Burns, administering initial first aid and supporting him throughout his emergency treatment.

His willingness to become involved with a potentially dangerous situation to protect a fellow member of the community and offer life-saving first aid should be commended.

Andrew Miles, 35, pleaded guilty for having a bladed article, unlawful wounding and damaging property. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Had it not been for the public spirited actions of Mr Burns, this incident could have ended very differently.

Chief Constable Congratulations

Nick Foote – force control room

Nick Foote is one of the force’s Mental Ill-health Liaison Officers (MILO) and as such attends regular training around various mental health issues.

However, he wanted to do more and took it upon himself to develop and implement a Peer Support network for the constabulary.

As a result he has developed an exceptional training package which touches on his own experiences and how Peer Support is such a valuable tool.

He has delivered the training so far to all of call management and is now starting to roll it out to front line officers.

So far he has trained 500 staff and officers, most of which was done in his own time.

Superintendent Paul Bartolomeo said:

“I really feel that the huge amount of work that Nick has put in to deliver such a massively worthwhile product deserves special recognition. We have had nothing but positive feedback.”

Long Service and Good Conduct Medals 1995

Sgt Lesley Meenaghan

Retired PC Kevin Darvill

PC Mark Lyth (West Wight)

Insp Thomas Orchard

PC Phillip Hunt

PC Alexander Tack

Sgt Alyson West

Special Constable Sgt Phil Keeling

Retired PC Andrew Oliver