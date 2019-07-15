Coastal cycling challenge helps scientists searching for brain tumour cure

Annie shares details of this upcoming fundraising event. Ed

A charity is rounding up riders to tackle a coastal cycle challenge to help fund research into brain tumours.

Members of the public are invited take part in a Randonnee around the Isle of Wight on Sunday 21st July 2019. Those completing the 68-mile seaside sportive are helping to raise funds and awareness for the charity Brain Tumour Research, which funds a research centre at the University of Portsmouth.

Riders will set off from Fishbourne before heading around the island, receiving refreshments at Bembridge and Yarmouth, and finishing 68 miles later back at the start. Cyclists feeling particularly ambitious can also attempt a 136-mile Ultra route. Organiser Simon Tier, a project manager from Fareham, has lost several friends to brain tumours, and is a champion fundraiser for the charity.

Hoping for 50 riders

Simon, aged 51, who has helped to raise more than £50,000 for Brain Tumour Research, said:

“I set up the Brain Tumour Research Randonnee two years ago and I’m proud of how much the fundraiser has grown. I’m hoping that 50 riders will take part in this year’s event. I’ve been fundraising for Brain Tumour Research for several years and I’m passionate about helping to raise vital funds and awareness for this dreadful disease, which kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.”

Also taking on the challenge is Allison Budge, a GP from Southampton. Allison, aged 52, said:

“Through my work, I have witnessed several patients affected by brain tumours and this opened my eyes to how dreadful this disease can be. I wish that there were more treatment options available. I’ve also lost friends and family members to brain tumours and I am keen to join Simon and the team in raising awareness. “Simon and I both cycle for the same club and I’m thankful to him for organising this fantastic event.”

Michael Thelwall, head of community fundraising for Brain Tumour Research, said:

“We are delighted that Simon is once again leading the Brain Tumour Research Randonnee around the Isle of Wight – it is such unique challenge and a wonderful day for all involved. Less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers. We cannot allow this devastating situation to continue.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK, including its centre at the University of Portsmouth. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is calling for an annual spend of £35m in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research go to https://www.braintumourresearch.org/donation/donate-now